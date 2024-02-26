Rights campaigner Oleg Orlov could face 3 years in prison for calling Russia 'fascist'

Moscow: A Russian prosecutor requested a prison term of two years and 11 months on Monday for veteran human rights activist Oleg Orlov, who is on trial for discrediting Russia's armed forces, the Memorial human rights organisation said.

Orlov, 70, has served for more than two decades as one of the leaders of Memorial, which won a share of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 a year after being banned and dissolved in Russia.

A district court last year fined Orlov 150,000 roubles ($1,616) - a relatively light sentence for a critic of the Ukraine war, due to his age and health - after he penned an article saying that Russia under President Vladimir Putin had descended into fascism.