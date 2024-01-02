Rishi Sunak declares success in meeting UK’s asylum target

"The robust action taken by the government to disrupt and deter small boat gangs and people smugglers has seen the UK defy trends across Europe, and large parts of the world, by having fewer small boat arrivals than the previous year, while sea crossings to Europe are up 80 per cent. As well as individuals arriving by small boats dropping by 36 per cent, there has also been a 46 per cent decrease in the number of vessels, crossing the [English] Channel, demonstrating the success of operations to disrupt the supply of boats and engines."

Sunak sees curbing soaring migration figures, both legal and illegal, an important target for the government as he prepares for a general election this year. The Home Office has claimed many successes in this area in 2023, including returning more than 24,000 people who had no right to be in the UK, 5,576 arrests over illegal working, overstaying, facilitating illegal entry and entering illegally, 68 per cent increase in illegal working clampdowns and 246 arrests of people smugglers.