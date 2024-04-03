Rishi Sunak demands investigation into death of aid workers in call with Netanyahu

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Tuesday and demanded "a thorough and transparent independent investigation" into the deaths of aid workers in Gaza, the prime minister's office said.

“He (Sunak) said he was appalled by the killing of aid workers, including three British nationals, in an airstrike in Gaza yesterday and demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation into what happened," a Downing Street spokesperson said.