Rishi Sunak indicates UK general election in second half of 2024

"My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year and in the meantime, I've got lots that I want to get on with," said Sunak.

"We want to keep managing the economy and cutting people’s taxes, and I want to keep tackling illegal migration… I’ve got plenty to get on with and that’s what I am focussed on, delivering for the British people,” he said.

The 43-year-old leader admitted the past year had been "tricky" as the UK dealt with the legacy of COVID, the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza, but promised a "better year" ahead.

He added: "Look, 2023, I'll be honest, it wasn't the easiest of years, for any of us, it wasn't an easy year for our country.

“I know that 2024 is going to be a better year, I want to make sure that all of you believe 2024 is going to be a better year too.”

The repeal of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act in 2022 restored the ability of British prime ministers to set election dates. However, by law a general election has to take place at least every five years, making January 2025 the outermost deadline.

Meanwhile, in his election-oriented speech in Bristol, Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer set out the Labour Party’s "Project Hope" for a "downtrodden Britain". He accused the Sunak-led Tories of “squatting in Downing Street” despite the country being ready for an election.

"We are ready for a general election. I think the country is ready for a general election,” he told the BBC.

“The Prime Minister has hinted without setting a date that it might be later this year. Why can’t he set a date? Him squatting in Downing Street for months on end, dithering and delaying while the country wants change,” he said.

Most opinion polls give Labour a comfortable lead over the Conservatives, who are contending with strong anti-incumbency sentiment amid political upheavals, a cost-of-living crisis and soaring immigration.