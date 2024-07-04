Rishi Sunak’s place in history books secure as first British Indian UK Prime Minister

"Rishi and I met when we were 24 when we were both studying abroad in America. Right from the very beginning, I was struck by two things about him… his deep love for his home, the United Kingdom, and his sincere desire to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to have the opportunities he was lucky enough to have had. It completely energised him. Being with Rishi was the easiest decision of my life,” Akshata Murty told the Conservative Party conference last October, making her debut on the political stage.