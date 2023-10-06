Rishi Sunak’s political makeover includes leaning into Indian heritage

The comment highlighted how little emphasis has been placed on Sunak’s minority status since he became prime minister in the wake of the back-to-back resignations of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss last year. True, the prime minister hasn’t hid his heritage, speaking in interviews about being a practicing Hindu while wearing a red kalava string around his wrist to mark his faith.

And other leaders of South Asia decent, such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan and First Minister of the devolved Scottish government Humza Yousaf have both spoken about the importance of their roots, with the former speaking about the racism he faced growing up in the wake of rising hate crimes in the country. Still, Sunak’s rise to the pinnacle of power in a government that until 1947 ruled the Indian subcontinent as a colony has gone with little of the fanfare that accompanied, for example, Barack Obama’s election as America’s first black president.

It was a fact acknowledged in his speech, expressing pride that being Britain’s first Asian prime minister “is just not a big deal.” Still, the comments showed Sunak’s heritage may be of increasing relevance ahead of a general election that must be held by January 2025.

On a personal level, the migration of Sunak’s forebearers from the Punjab region of what is now Pakistan and eventually to Britain helps fill out the backstory of a prime minister who has so far enjoyed little public enthusiasm. That was underscored by Sunak’s decision to have his wife, Akshata Murty, introduce him at the conference, a break with tradition seen as an import of American-style First Lady politics.

Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs Group banker, met Murty while attending Stanford University. She’s the daughter Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, a co-founder of Infosys Ltd, and her personal fortune contributes greatly to Sunak’s status as British richest-ever prime minister.

“Aspiration runs through his DNA like it does this party,” Murty said of her husband. “Aspiration is what drove his family many years ago to move to the UK.”



More broadly, Sunak must balance Britain’s support for the ideals of multiculturism with anxiety over a record surge in migration, particularly asylum-seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats. Braverman, who oversees migration as home secretary, told Conservatives on Tuesday that immigration was “already too high,” days after decrying the “misguided dogma of multiculturalism” in a speech in Washington.

"Sunak, I think, is using his own story, authentically in his account of it, to put the Conservatives back in the middle of a debate, so this isn't an existential debate about the failure of British society,” said Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank which explores attitudes toward identity and integration. “It's back to a debate about can you get a grip on the immigration system and how to manage immigration well.”

The Conservative Party’s history with immigration is fraught, complicated by the late-1960s debate over then-Tory politician Enoch Powell’s so-called Rivers of Blood speech warning the dangers of mass migration. The opposition Labour Party, which will hold its annual conference next week in Liverpool, has traditionally done better in areas with large South Asian populations.