River in flood-hit Chad's capital surges to record level

<p>N'Djamena: The Logone river in Chad's capital has risen to its highest level in 30-40 years, the authorities said on Wednesday, threatening further turmoil to a country that has been battling devastating nationwide floods for weeks.</p><p>West and Central Africa's annual monsoon has swept parts of the region with above-average downpours this rainy season, triggering widespread floods. Chad is the worst-hit with 1.9 million people affected across much of the country as of Oct. 5, according to the UN humanitarian agency OCHA.</p>