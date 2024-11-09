Robert F Kennedy Jr is reviewing resumes for top Trump health jobs

Howard Lutnick, co-chair of Trump's transition team, told CNN before Tuesday's presidential election, however, that Kennedy was "not getting a job for HHS."

Bigtree said Trump wanted to see Kennedy's ideas for reducing chronic illness produce results within two years, especially in U.S. children.

Kennedy last week said he would recommend fluoride be removed from public water supplies, falsely claiming on X the chemical is associated with numerous health issues including bone fractures and cancer. The American Dental Association says the decades-old intervention reduces tooth decay by more than 25% in adults and children.

"President Trump is giving him two years to show success," Bigtree said. "President Trump is keenly interested in the selections that Bobby Kennedy thinks would get the job done."

Kennedy will recommend scientists and doctors who "don't have any conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry when it comes to the departments that are going to be dealing with drugs and vaccines," Bigtree said. Bigtree, an anti-vaccine activist, is chief executive of MAHA Action, a new organization named after Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again pledge that Bigtree said would also propose appointees to Kennedy. Kennedy is being assisted by daughter-in-law Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, his former campaign manager, and investor Omeed Malik, the source familiar with the matter said.