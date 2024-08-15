Robert F Kennedy Jr sought a meeting with Kamala Harris to discuss a cabinet post

Washington: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate whose standing has dropped in the polls, sought a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss endorsing her in exchange for a promise of a Cabinet post, according to two people briefed on the outreach who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.
His effort has been unsuccessful. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.
"We've reached out repeatedly through the highest level intermediaries," Kennedy wrote in a text message Wednesday night. "We've been told that they have no interest in talking with me."
There was little chance the Harris campaign would engage with Kennedy. Public and private polling has found that as he spent the summer attacking President Joe Biden, he began to draw more support from voters otherwise predisposed to back former President Donald Trump. Now Harris does better in some surveys when Kennedy is included than when she is tested in a head-to-head matchup with Trump.
Kennedy, long seen as a potential spoiler in the race, has slipped in polls and struggled to raise money, and he has appeared to consider potential offramps as speculation has grown about whether he might drop out and, if so, whether he would endorse Harris or Trump.
On Wednesday night, Kennedy wrote: "I've always argued that we should be willing to talk with each other across party lines. I'm willing to meet with leaders of both parties to discuss the possibility of a unity government."
The Post reported last month that Kennedy had held talks with Trump about a possible Cabinet job, proposing a role in public health leadership, in exchange for his support. And in a leaked video of a phone call between the two men, Trump tried to cajole Kennedy to exit the race and endorse him.
"I would love you to do something," the former president said. "And I think it'll be so good for you and so big for you. And we're going to win." Kennedy said little in response on the call. The two men also met in person in Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention.
Two people familiar with Kennedy's campaign confirmed that advisers to Trump had raised the possibility of a Cabinet post with people close to Kennedy, but said the discussions were fluid and inconclusive. The political circumstances were also far different at the time, when Biden was still in the race and trailing well behind the former president.
A spokesperson for Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kennedy has confronted a range of negative headlines and setbacks in recent weeks.
This month, he acknowledged he had left a dead bear cub in Central Park in Manhattan in 2014 because he thought it would be "amusing."
That bizarre story overshadowed a more serious challenge: a court case in Albany that this week removed him from the ballot in New York. A judge said he had used a "sham" address to maintain his New York residency.
Published 15 August 2024, 10:01 IST