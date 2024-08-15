Robert F Kennedy Jr sought a meeting with Kamala Harris to discuss a cabinet post

Washington: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate whose standing has dropped in the polls, sought a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss endorsing her in exchange for a promise of a Cabinet post, according to two people briefed on the outreach who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.

His effort has been unsuccessful. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

"We've reached out repeatedly through the highest level intermediaries," Kennedy wrote in a text message Wednesday night. "We've been told that they have no interest in talking with me."