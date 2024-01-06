Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah appointed to New York Fed Board of Directors

Prior to joining the foundation, Shah was founder and managing partner of Latitude Capital, a private equity firm focused on infrastructure and energy projects in Africa and Asia. From 2009 to 2015, he served as USAID head and served on the National Security Council, led the US responses to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and the 2014 West African Ebola pandemic, and secured bipartisan support for the passage of the Global Food Security Act and the Electrify Africa Act.