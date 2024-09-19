Rocket Lab aborts latest launch due to ground support equipment issue

Wellington: Rocket Lab said on Thursday that the scheduled launch of its Electron rocket into space from a facility in New Zealand was aborted just prior to lift off due to issues with on ground support equipment.

The rocket, carrying five satellite for Kineis, a French operator and provider of space-based internet-of-things (IoT) connectivity, failed to blast off from Rocket Lab’s launch pad on the country's North Island about 11 am (2300 GMT).

It was shut down safely, and Electron and the launch pad all "remain healthy", according to a post by the company on social media platform X.