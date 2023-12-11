Rohingya face rejection in Indonesia after surge of boat arrivals

Pidie, Indonesia: Myanmar's Rohingya face a wave of hostility and rejection in Indonesia, where regional communities say they are fed up with a spike in the numbers of boats carrying the persecuted ethnic minority to their shores.

More than 1,200 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November, data from the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) shows, with at least 300 more arriving last weekend.

"There are still many poor people here," said Ella Saptia, 27, a resident of Pidie in the province of Aceh, where people have been sympathetic to the men, women and children among the Rohingya refugees brought by dilapidated boats for years.

"Why should we take care of thousands of Rohingya who cause many problems?" she added. "They have a bad influence. Some of them escape, and engage in sex outside of marriage and drugs."