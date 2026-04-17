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Rohingya sea crossings hit record death toll in 2025, UNHCR says

The dangerous sea crossings have continued into 2026, ⁠with more than ‌2,800 Rohingya embarking on such journeys up until April 13 this year, Baloch said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:09 IST
World newsBay of BengalAndamanRohingya refugees

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