Roland Griffiths is dead at 77; led a renaissance in psychedelics research

He told Pollan that the experience was so profound that he nearly quit science to devote himself to a spiritual practice. But, as it happened, others were working to rehabilitate the study of psychedelics. One was Bob Jesse, a former vice president of the software company Oracle, who had established a nonprofit to encourage research on mystical experiences and whose introduction to Griffiths became the engine for what would soon change the direction of Griffiths’ research and reinvigorate the field.