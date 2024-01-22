Ron DeSantis pulls out of 2024 election race; endorses Trump, leaving Haley to take on former US Prez

That leaves Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, as the last Republican in the race trying to deny Trump the nomination. The winner of this year's Republican nominating contests will take on President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, in the general election in November.

At a Haley campaign event in Seabrook, New Hampshire, as the state's voters prepare to head to the polls for the primary on Tuesday, the former South Carolina governor drew cheers when she announced that DeSantis had dropped out.

"For now, I’ll leave you with this: May the best woman win," Haley said.

One advantage to Haley is that Republican donors now have only a single candidate to support if they want to try and stop Trump, potentially allowing her to campaign beyond the Feb. 24 primary in her home state of South Carolina.

But at the end of the day, Trump may be gaining the most.

In New Hampshire, about two-thirds of DeSantis supporters cite Trump as their second choice, said Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Moreover, another critic within the Republican party has been silenced and given Trump his support. Trump can argue that the party is coalescing around him, and most DeSantis followers are likely to follow their candidate's lead and back Trump rather than the more moderate Haley.

Haley's odds remain steep, and she will face instant pressure to drop out herself if she doesn’t do well in her home state of South Carolina.