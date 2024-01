Taiwan's ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te won the presidential election Saturday, with partial results showing he had taken 40.2 percent of ballots cast as his two opponents conceded defeat in front of supporters, AFP reported.

The results were counted from 98 per cent of polling stations across the island, according to figures from the Central Election Commission, showing that Lai's main opponent Hou Yu-ih trailed behind with 33.4 percent of the vote count.