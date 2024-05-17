Russia and Malaysia sign agreement to avoid double taxation

Moscow: Russia and Malaysia have signed an agreement to avoid double taxation, the Russian finance ministry said on Friday, describing the move as a significant step towards redirecting Russian business to Asia and the Middle East.

The ratification of the agreement is expected to take place before the end of this year and it to enter into force on January 11, 2025.

Russia last year suspended double taxation agreements with what it calls "unfriendly countries" - those that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.