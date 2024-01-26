Russia and Ukraine trade charges over military plane crash

"I don’t know if they did it on purpose or by mistake, but it is obvious that they did it," Putin said in televised comments, his first on the crash.

"In any case, what happened is a crime. Either through negligence or on purpose, but in any case it is a crime."

Ukraine disputes Russia's assertion that it was warned in advance that a plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war would be flying over Russia's southwestern Belgorod region at that time. It has also said there were discrepancies in a list published by Russian media of the 65 Ukrainians alleged to have been on the aircraft.

Putin said the plane could not have been brought down by Russian "friendly fire" because Russia's air defence systems have safeguards to prevent them attacking their own planes.

"There are 'friend or foe' systems there, and no matter how much the operator presses the button, our air defence systems would not work," he said.

Putin said the missiles fired were mostly likely American or French, but this would be established with certainty in two to three days.