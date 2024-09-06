Home
Russia announces start of sovereign Eurobonds replacement

Russia has been paying coupons on its Eurobonds in roubles after Western sanctions made it impossible to make payments in Western currencies.
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 13:31 IST

Moscow: Russia on Friday announced it was starting to replace sovereign Eurobonds with substitute bonds through an offer applying to all Eurobond holders as of the end of business hours on Sept. 12.

The replacement bonds will be issued through Russian financial infrastructure with all related payments in roubles. Analysts have estimated the total value of sovereign substitute bonds at $20-$25 billion.

