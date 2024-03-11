Russia arrests South Korean man for spying: Report

A South Korean citizen has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

TASS quoted law enforcement agencies as saying the man, whom it named as Park Won-soon, had been detained in the far eastern city of Vladivostok before being transferred to Moscow for "investigative actions".

The state news outlet said it was the first such case against a South Korean national. It did not provide any detail on the nature of the alleged spying.