<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> attacked Ukrainian oil and gas facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions overnight, Ukraine's state oil and gas major Naftogaz said on Friday.</p>.Kremlin says WSJ report on Russia sharing drone technology with Iran is 'fake news'.<p>The company said in a statement that damage had been caused and operations at the unspecified facilities were suspended. A fire took hold at one of the sites but was brought under control, the statement said. </p>