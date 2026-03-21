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Russia attacked Ukraine's oil and gas facilities, Naftogaz says

The company said ⁠in ‌a statement that damage ‌had ⁠been caused and operations at the ‌unspecified ‌facilities were ‌suspended. ‌
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 23:50 IST
World newsRussiaUkaraine

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