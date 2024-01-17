Russia calls Ukraine peace meetings 'pointless', says plan can't succeed

Russia said on Tuesday that it was increasingly apparent to the world that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to resolve the nearly two-year war had no hope of succeeding and dismissed meetings devoted to it as "pointless and harmful".

The fourth in a series of meetings bringing together officials from several dozen countries - but not Russia - was held this week in Davos. A commentary on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website said the meeting had exposed differences between participants and produced no increase in support for the proposals.

"There is a growing understanding that no overall, fair and sustainable peace can be achieved by focusing on the ultimatum of the 'Zelenskyy formula,'" the commentary said.

"All such meetings ... including the Davos gathering and those to follow it, are pointless and harmful for settling the Ukrainian crisis."