Russia, China veto US draft resolution in UNSC on Gaza, rival text by Moscow also fails

“We solicited input. We listened. We engaged with all Council members to incorporate edits, including language on humanitarian pauses and the protection of civilians fleeing conflict, and language on the importance of deconfliction mechanisms to protect UN facilities and personnel.” After the vote, she expressed disappointment that Russia and China vetoed the resolution and called on the Council members not to encourage Moscow’s “cynical and irresponsible behaviour” by voting for its text, which she said was offered up at the very last minute with zero consultations and which contains a number of problematic sections.