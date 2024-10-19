Russia could discuss boosting Bollywood when Putin meets Modi next week

<p>Moscow: From Raj Kapoor’s <em>Awara</em> and Mithun Chakraborty’s <em>Disco Dancer </em>to Shah Rukh Khan’s <em>Pathan</em>, Russia has loved Bollywood. And on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he could discuss giving Indian movies another boost when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.</p>.<p>Modi is travelling to Kazan in Russia for the BRICS Summit on October 22-23.</p>.<p>“I think that in this country, Indian films are more popular than anywhere else,’’ Putin said at an interaction with a select group of foreign journalists.</p>.BRICS not anti-West, only 'non-West', says Russian President Putin recalling India's stance.<p>Replying to a question from <em>PTI</em>, Putin said Russia has a special TV channel that shows Indian movies round the clock.</p>.<p>But he also flagged marketing Indian movies in Russia as an issue that needed discussions, mentioning Indian pharmaceutical and automotive sectors in the same breath.</p>.<p>“Cinema products and film industry are a part of the economy, and is to be duly regulated. India has made a lot of decisions to protect its own market,” he said.</p>.<p>“It’s not only about the film industry, but also the automotive and other industries,” he said through an interpreter.</p>.<p>“But we are positive that if the Indian friends have this interest, we will find common ground to promote Indian films to the Russian market,” he added, calling them a “very relevant and popular product” along with the pharmaceutical sector.</p>.<p>He said he was “ready” to talk with Prime Minister Modi when he comes to Kazan for the BRICS Summit.</p>.<p>“I am sure we will come to terms 100 per cent,” he said.</p>