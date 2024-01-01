JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia declares tsunami warnings in far eastern regions

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 10:02 IST

Follow Us

Parts of Sakhalin island's western coast and the mainland cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka, which are situated close to Japan on Russia's Pacific seaboard, are under threat of tsunami, state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing officials.

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck central Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.

TASS quoted Russia's emergencies ministries as denying earlier reports that an evacuation of the population of at-risk areas on Sakhalin was underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 January 2024, 10:02 IST)
World newsRussiaJapanEarthquakeTsunami

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT