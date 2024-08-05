Russia detains senior defence official over suspected fraud at military theme park

Moscow: Russian authorities have detained another senior defence ministry official in the latest of a string of corruption investigations, this time related to a military theme park, the state investigative committee said on Monday.

Major General Vladimir Shesterov was detained on suspicion of fraud, it said. Also arrested was Vyacheslav Akhmedov, the director of the war-themed Patriot Park near Moscow which is a popular visitor attraction.

"According to the investigation, these persons, together with accomplices, were involved in the theft of budget funds allocated for the activities and functioning of the Patriot Park and convention and exhibition centre," the committee said in a statement.