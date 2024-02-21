Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say

London: Russia lacks sufficient domestic ammunition production to meet its needs in its war on Ukraine, but President Vladimir Putin has not given up his hopes of subjugating the country, Western officials said on Wednesday.

Russia's military industry is also struggling with the impact of sanctions, the officials said, adding that the country's inability to access Western components was undermining its ability to produce new systems and repair old ones.

The Western officials' summary of the situation comes as the Ukraine war enters its third year, with Russia in the ascendancy after taking control of the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka and amid warnings that Ukraine is also running out of ammunition.

"We do not believe Russia has a meaningful plan beyond continuing to fight in the expectation that Russian manpower and equipment numbers will eventually tell," an official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine's shortages of supplies have come into focus with its reliance on Western support for money and equipment, especially with political wrangling in Washington holding up $61 billion in US aid.