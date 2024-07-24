Russia launches air attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says

Terekhov said Russia launched several waves in its attack on Kharkiv - the administrative centre of the broader Kharkiv region which borders Russia.

Also on Telegram, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said the strikes set a building ablaze in the city.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 29-month-old war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour.