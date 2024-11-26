Russia launches war's largest drone attack as it strikes Ukraine's critical infrastructure

<p>Russian forces staged their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russias-weekend-strikes-badly-hit-ukraines-biggest-private-power-producer-3286354">largest ever drone attack on Ukraine</a> overnight, cutting power to much of the western region of Ternopil and damaging residential buildings in Kyiv region, Ukraine's officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>Intensified nightly drone attacks on Ukrainian cities are coinciding with a major push by Russia along frontlines in Ukraine's east, where Russian forces have made some of the largest monthly territorial gains since 2022.</p><p>Of 188 drones used overnight, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/ukraines-military-says-it-shot-down-56-russian-drones-2-missiles-overnight-3284273">Ukraine shot down 76</a> and lost track of 96, likely due to active electronic warfare, the air force said. Five drones headed towards Belarus.</p><p>"The enemy launched a record number of Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones ...," it said. Russia uses cheaply-produced "suicide" drones and low-cost "decoy" drones, which tie up Ukrainian air defences.</p>.Russia's army bigger than two years ago but quality has decreased, says NATO official.<p>"Unfortunately, there were hits to critical infrastructure facilities, and private and apartment buildings were damaged in several regions due to the massive drone attack," an air force statement said, adding that no casualties had been reported.</p><p>The attack damaged the power grid in Ternopil, a major city in western Ukraine, and cut power to around 70% of the region, governor Vyacheslav Nehoda said on national television.</p><p>Ternopil, some 220 km (134 miles) east of NATO-member Poland, and the surrounding region had a population of more than a million before the February 2022 Russian invasion, which drove many Ukrainians west.</p><p>"The consequences are bad because the facility was significantly affected and this will have impact on the power supply of the entire region for a long time," Nehoda said.</p>.Russian man jailed for burning Quran sentenced to 14 years on separate Ukraine treason charge.<p>The attack also cut off water and disrupted heat supplies, the head of the regional defence headquarters Serhiy Nadal said via the Telegram messaging app.</p><p>Nehoda said the emergency services had mostly restored the water supply by morning and the local authorities were planning to introduce planned power cuts in the attack's aftermath.</p><p>Electric buses that service the city will be replaced with regular buses and generators will help with power shortages in schools, hospitals and government institutions, Nadal said.</p><p>Russia also targeted the capital Kyiv overnight, the military administration of the city said on Telegram, adding that air defence units destroyed more than 10 Russian drones.</p>.Ukraine attacks Moscow with 34 drones, biggest strike on Russian capital.<p>Falling debris damaged four private residences, two high-rise apartment buildings, two garages and a car in the region surrounding the capital, its governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.</p><p>The drones approached Kyiv in waves and from different directions, but there was no damage or injuries in the city, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram.</p><p>Most of Ukraine was under overnight air raid alert for hours, air force data showed. </p>