Homeworld

Russia launches war's largest drone attack as it strikes Ukraine's critical infrastructure

Of 188 drones used overnight, Ukraine shot down 76 and lost track of 96, likely due to active electronic warfare, the air force said. Five drones headed towards Belarus.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 10:04 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 10:04 IST
World newsUkraineRussiadroneRussia-Ukraine Conflict

