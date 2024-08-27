Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia lawmaker, without providing evidence says US behind arrest of Telegram CEO

Without providing evidence, Volodin, said that the United States, through France, attempted to exert control over Telegram.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 07:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Washington is behind the arrest of Telegram's CEO and founder Pavel Durov in France, the Speaker of Russia's Duma, the Lower House of Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.

Without providing evidence, Volodin, said that the United States, through France, attempted to exert control over Telegram.

"Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platforms over which the United States has no influence," Volodin said in a post.

"On the eve of the US presidential election, it is important for (President Joe) Biden to take Telegram under control."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2024, 07:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSRussiaFranceUS newsWashingtonTelegram

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT