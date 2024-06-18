Russia makes arrests after dozens fall ill with suspected botulism

Russian investigators have arrested and charged three after more than 120 people in Moscow and dozens in other cities fell sick with suspected food poisoning.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said it had arrested the head of a food production company, as well as the director and head of quality control for a food delivery service.

Interfax news agency said over 120 people had consulted doctors in Moscow after coming down with symptoms of poisoning and suspected botulism, a rare, life-threatening illness that attacks the body's nerves and causes breathing problems and muscle paralysis.

The bacteria that trigger the illness can enter the body in poorly preserved food.