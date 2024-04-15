Russia man sentenced to 14 years for collaborating with Ukraine

A Russian military court handed down a 14-year sentence to a man it found guilty of cooperating with a foreign state and "justifying terrorism," Russian media reported on Monday.

Investigators initially accused Vladlen Menshikov, 29, of attempting to sabotage railway lines carrying military equipment near his hometown of Rezh, a small village near the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, the Vecherniye Vedomosti newspaper said.

He was later charged with the two other counts and the attempted sabotage charge was dropped, the newspaper said, citing documents from the Yekaterinburg military court.