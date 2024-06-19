Home
Russia-North Korea pact includes mutual defence clause, Putin says

A strategic partnership pact signed by the leaders of Russia and North Korea on Wednesday includes a mutual defence clause under which each country agrees to help the other repel external aggression.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 10:14 IST
Moscow: A strategic partnership pact signed by the leaders of Russia and North Korea on Wednesday includes a mutual defence clause under which each country agrees to help the other repel external aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement," Putin was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

Published 19 June 2024, 10:14 IST
