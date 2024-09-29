Russia pounds Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia city with guided bombs, injures 16

Kyiv: Russia hit the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with multiple guided bombs on Sunday, wounding at least 16 people, and damaging railways, infrastructure, and residential and commercial buildings, Ukrainian officials said.

Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said that Russian forces hit three city districts with a total of 13 guided bombs between 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) and 7 a.m. (0400 GMT).

The strikes injured at least 16 people, including two children aged 8 and 17 years old, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that several residential buildings, the city's infrastructure, and railways were damaged in the strikes. He posted pictures from the sites of the attacks, showing charred cars, a hole blown through a residential building, and rescuers battling fires. Local officials said trains were delayed and diverted while rescuers cleared up the debris.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on Sunday's strikes.