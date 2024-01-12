JOIN US
Homeworld

Russia requests UNSC meeting after US, Britain strike Yemen

US and UK had launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 06:42 IST

Moscow: Russia said it had requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday to discuss military strikes on Yemen by the United States and Britain.

"Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on January 12 in connection with the US and UK strikes on Yemen," Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations said.

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

A spokesman for Yemen's Houthis said there was no justification for the US-British attack and said the Iran-backed group will continue targeting ships heading towards Israel. 

(Published 12 January 2024, 06:42 IST)
