Russia says it defused unexploded munitions fired by Ukraine near Kursk nuclear power plant

Moscow: Russia said on Wednesday its forces had defused unexploded U.-supplied munitions fired by Ukraine that were shot down just 5 km (3 miles) from Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, which Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of trying to strike.

The announcement was made by Russia's National Guard and accompanied by a video of the unexploded munitions and of sappers blowing them up. It came a day after Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, inspected the plant, which he said was vulnerable due to a lack of a protective dome that could shield it from missiles, drones or artillery.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the purported Russian find, and Reuters could not independently verify the location of the video.