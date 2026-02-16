<p>Moscow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/kremlin-says-next-round-of-peace-talks-on-ukraine-is-set-for-next-week-3897476">Russia</a>'s defence ministry said on Monday that it had downed 345 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours and taken control of two settlements, state media reported.</p><p>The state RIA news agency said Russian forces had taken control of the settlements of Pokrovka and Minkivka in eastern Ukraine.</p><p>Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. </p>.Ukrainian drones don’t just kill. They deliver oatmeal cookies.