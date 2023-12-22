JOIN US
Russia says it is ready to quickly respond in kind to US missile deployments in Europe, Asia

Last Updated 22 December 2023, 09:55 IST

Moscow: Russia is ready to swiftly respond in kind to Washington deploying short- and medium-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Ryabkov said Moscow was closely tracking US missile development and potential deployments and was ready to swiftly take the necessary political decisions to respond in kind.

Interfax also cited him as saying that Moscow and Washington remained in contact over a potential prisoner swap between the two countries.

(Published 22 December 2023, 09:55 IST)
