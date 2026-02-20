<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kremlin">Kremlin</a> said on Friday that relations with Japan had been reduced to zero over Tokyo's "unfriendly" stance towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>, and there was no ongoing dialogue towards peace.</p><p>Russia and Japan never signed a formal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-war-ii">World War II</a> peace treaty, with the main obstacle being an unresolved territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.</p><p>In her inaugural address to parliament on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said: "Although Japan-Russia relations are in a tough spot, the Japanese government’s position remains unchanged, aiming to resolve the territorial issue and conclude a peace treaty," according to Russia's TASS state news agency.</p>.Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Geneva were substantive, head of Ukrainian delegation says.<p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said Russia's relations with Japan "have been reduced to zero" over what he cast as Tokyo's "unfriendly stance" towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cska-moscow">Moscow</a>.</p><p>"There is no dialogue, and it is impossible to discuss the issue of a peace treaty without dialogue," he told reporters at a daily briefing. "Russia has never been in favour of ending this dialogue."</p><p>"...Under these circumstances, it is unlikely that any agreements can be reached without changing the modalities of our relations," he added.</p>