Homeworld

Russia says no peace dialogue ongoing with Japan over territorial dispute

Russia ​and Japan never signed a formal World War II peace treaty, with the main obstacle being an unresolved territorial dispute ​over the Kuril ⁠Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 11:25 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 11:25 IST
World news Russia Japan geopolitical tensions

