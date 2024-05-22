Home
Russia says no plans to revise Baltic Sea border amid concerns from NATO nations

The denial followed the publication of a bill drafted by Russia's defence ministry which appeared to propose revising the way Russia's Baltic border is determined.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 09:15 IST
Russia has no intention of revising its maritime border in the Baltic Sea, its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf, Russian news agencies cited what Interfax described as a "military-diplomatic" source as saying on Wednesday even as European leaders shared concerns over the same.

The denial, which was also carried by state news agencies TASS and RIA, followed the publication of a bill drafted by Russia's defence ministry which appeared to propose revising the way Russia's Baltic border is determined.

Earlier, the proposed draft plan by Russia prompted Lithuania's foreign minister to share concerns about the same as he called it 'an escalation against NATO and the European Union'.

"Another Russian hybrid operation is underway, this time attempting to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt about their intentions in the Baltic Sea," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on social media platform X.

"This is an obvious escalation against NATO and the EU, and must be met with an appropriately firm response," he added.

Finland's foreign minister, Elina Valtonen also voiced concerns and said that Russia should abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

