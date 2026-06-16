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Russia should make peace deal, US Prez Trump says after 'very good' Zelenskyy meeting

Zelenskyy is pushing for renewed momentum ‌and a greater European role.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 11:08 IST
World newsUSUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyDonald Trump

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