<p>Geneva: The second day of US-mediated peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva were substantive and there was progress, Rustem Umerov, the secretary of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a>'s National Security and Defence Council told journalists on Wednesday.</p><p>"The discussions were intensive and substantive," Umerov said. A number of issues were clarified, Umerov added, saying that Ukraine's goal remained a just and sustainable peace.</p>