JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia would respond in kind to any Western seizure of its assets: Kremlin

Kremlin was commenting on an idea being actively discussed in the West where some politicians have suggested that frozen Russian assets worth $300 billion be handed to Ukraine.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 11:19 IST

Follow Us

Moscow: Russia will never leave in peace any country that seizes its assets, the Kremlin said on Friday, saying it would look at what Western assets it could seize in retaliation in such a scenario.

The Kremlin was commenting on an idea being actively discussed in the West where some politicians have suggested that frozen Russian assets worth $300 billion be handed to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing that any such seizure would deal a serious blow to the international financial system and that Russia would defend its rights in the courts and through other means if it happened.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 December 2023, 11:19 IST)
World newsRussiaKremlinRussia-Ukraine Conflict

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT