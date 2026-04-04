<p>KYIV: Five people were killed and 19 others wounded by a Russian drone strike on a market in the frontline Ukrainian city of Nikopol on Saturday morning, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia-ukraine-war">Ukraine's </a>prosecutor general's office said.</p><p>"This is yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation," the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.</p>.First Deputy PM of Russia calls on PM Modi; briefs on trade & economic ties.<p>Nikopol, which faces Russian-occupied territory several kilometres away on the other bank of the Dnipro river, is a regular target of bombardment. </p>