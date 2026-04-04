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Five killed by Russian strike on market in frontline Ukrainian city

Nikopol, which faces Russian-occupied territory ⁠several kilometres ⁠away on the other bank of the Dnipro river, is ​a regular target of ​bombardment.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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