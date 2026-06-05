'Good hello from your friend President Trump': US official conveys message to Vladimir Putin

<p>At the plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts, conveyed greetings from Donald Trump to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/putin">Vladimir Putin</a> and spoke warmly about the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.</p><p><br>According to <em>Reuters </em>report, when invited to address the gathering, Cook said: "President Vladimir Putin, it's very nice to see you. I love this city and I think you are aware of that."</p>.Vladimir Putin arrives in China for talks with Xi Jinping after Trump's visit.<p>Praising Putin's hometown, he added: "You have a beautiful hometown. I do give a good hello from your friend <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">President Trump</a>."</p><p>Putin, in turn, asked Cook to convey his greetings back to Trump.</p><p>Speaking at the forum, Putin said that "developing countries have gained an increasingly important role in the global economy, while the share of output by Western countries has shrunk.," reported <em>Associated Press</em>. </p><p>He accused the West of undermining the global economy and finances with unilateral sanctions.</p><p>"By freezing Russian assets abroad, Western nations eroded trust in their own currencies," he said.</p><p>"The sanctions and blocking of Russia's sovereign reserves have irreversibly impacted the standing of international currencies, the dollar and the euro," he added. </p>