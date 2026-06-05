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'Good hello from your friend President Trump': US official conveys message to Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin, in turn, asked Cook to convey his greetings back to Donald Trump.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 17:17 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussiaDonald TrumpPutin

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