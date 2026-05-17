<p>One Indian worker lost his life and three others were injured in a drone attack in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/moscow">Moscow </a>region on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Russia said in an X post.</p> .Abu Dhabi says drone strike caused fire at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, no injuries or safety impact.<p>Embassy officials have visited the location, met the injured workers in the hospital, and are working with local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers, the statement added.</p>