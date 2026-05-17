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Indian worker among those killed in Moscow drone strikes

Embassy officials have visited ‌the ‌location, met the ‌injured workers ‌in the hospital, and are ⁠working ⁠with local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the ​workers, the statement added.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 13:37 IST
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