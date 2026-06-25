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Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store

Russia has restricted use of ‌foreign technology apps since the start of the conflict ‌in Ukraine in 2022 as part of a broader clash ‌between Moscow and Western platforms.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 12:23 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 12:23 IST
World newsRussiaAppleKremlin

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