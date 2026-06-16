Kremlin on Zelenskiy's proposal to Putin to attend the G7 summit for talks: no official invitation received

<p>Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Russian President Vladimir Putin</a> had not received an invitation from Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend the G7 summit through official channels.</p>.Trump tells Putin in phone call that ending Ukraine conflict is vital and he can help, Kremlin adviser says.<p>"There are currently no official channels between Kyiv and Moscow," Peskov said, echoing Putin's remarks that Zelenskiy could come to Moscow for talks</p>