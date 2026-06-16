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Kremlin on Zelenskiy's proposal to Putin to attend the G7 summit for talks: no official invitation received

Russian ​President Vladimir Putin had not received ​an ⁠invitation from Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠to attend ‌the G7 summit ‌through ⁠official channels, Kremlin said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:08 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinKremlinG7 summitVolodymyr Zelenskiy

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