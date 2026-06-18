Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrussia

Kremlin says new Ukrainian attacks set back prospects for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

Kremlin ⁠aide ‌Yuri Ushakov ‌made ‌his remarks ‌after Moscow ‌bore the brunt of one of ⁠the ⁠largest Ukrainian aerial assaults of the war so ​far.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 10:49 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyKremlinPutin

Follow us on :

Follow Us