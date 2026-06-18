Kremlin says new Ukrainian attacks set back prospects for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting

<p>Moscow: Ukraine's latest attacks on Russia are pushing back the prospect of any direct contacts between President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin </a>and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported.</p>.Russia to try jailed Kremlin critic Navalny for slander amid EU talks.<p>Ushakov made his remarks after Moscow bore the brunt of one of the largest Ukrainian aerial assaults of the war so far.</p>