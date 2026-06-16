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Kremlin says Russian Prez Putin, in latest call with Trump, did not discuss meeting with Zelenskyy

'No one has ⁠approached ‌us with such a proposal,' Ushakov told ‌reporters.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 15:38 IST
World newsRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyVladimir PutinDonald Trump

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