Kremlin says Russian Prez Putin, in latest call with Trump, did not discuss meeting with Zelenskyy

<p>Moscow: Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not discussed the possibility of a meeting with Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> during his latest phone call with US President Donald Trump.</p>.Russia should make peace deal, US Prez Trump says after 'very good' Zelenskyy meeting.<p>"No one has approached us with such a proposal," Ushakov told reporters.</p><p>Trump spoke separately to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Putin</a> and Zelenskyy on Sunday. Zelenskyy said on Monday that he had offered to meet Putin at a G7 summit in France this week, or even in the United States, for talks to end the war that is well into its fifth year.</p>